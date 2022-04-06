Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday.

SWX has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America upgraded Southwest Gas from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $81.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. TheStreet downgraded Southwest Gas from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Southwest Gas from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $79.33.

NYSE:SWX opened at $79.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.94. The stock has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.17, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Southwest Gas has a 52-week low of $62.54 and a 52-week high of $81.09.

Southwest Gas ( NYSE:SWX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 5.46%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Southwest Gas will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This is a boost from Southwest Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.59%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SWX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 363.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,884,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $132,008,000 after buying an additional 1,477,485 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 814.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 775,564 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,870,000 after buying an additional 690,726 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,660,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,904,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $127,384,000 after buying an additional 322,581 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 100.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 457,997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,111,000 after buying an additional 229,062 shares during the period. 84.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc engages in the energy business. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. The Natural Gas Operations segment focuses in purchasing, distribution, and transportation of natural gas in Arizona, California, and Nevada.

