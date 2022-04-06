SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN) Shares Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN – Get Rating) by 23.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 115,759 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,298 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.14% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF worth $3,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cowa LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 361,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 351,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,744,000 after buying an additional 4,467 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 255,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,843,000 after buying an additional 5,709 shares during the period. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC now owns 243,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,467,000 after buying an additional 14,707 shares during the period. Finally, Orca Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 63.3% in the third quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 190,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,839,000 after buying an additional 73,785 shares during the period.

Shares of FLRN opened at $30.48 on Wednesday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF has a one year low of $30.36 and a one year high of $30.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.58.

