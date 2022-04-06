SPDR MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:LOWC) Shares to Split on Friday, April 22nd

Shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:LOWC – Get Rating) are scheduled to split on the morning of Friday, April 22nd. The 4-1 split was announced on Friday, April 22nd. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, April 22nd.

LOWC stock opened at $125.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.06. SPDR MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF has a 52 week low of $115.10 and a 52 week high of $134.86.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SPDR MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF stock. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:LOWC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $698,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.58% of SPDR MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

