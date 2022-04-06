Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Spero Therapeutics Inc. is a multi-asset, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on identifying, developing and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant bacterial infections. Spero Therapeutics Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, United States. “

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Spero Therapeutics from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st.

NASDAQ:SPRO opened at $7.30 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.17 and a 200-day moving average of $13.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.12 million, a P/E ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 1.64. Spero Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $6.51 and a twelve month high of $19.87.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.09). Spero Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 491.65% and a negative return on equity of 87.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.68) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Spero Therapeutics will post -3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Aquilo Capital Management, Llc bought 50,000 shares of Spero Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.79 per share, for a total transaction of $439,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last quarter, insiders bought 233,954 shares of company stock valued at $2,622,050. Company insiders own 13.45% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPRO. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spero Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 358.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 3,396 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spero Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $163,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 79.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 4,401 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.17% of the company’s stock.

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases in the United States. The company's product candidates include tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide (HBr), an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat complicated urinary tract infections, including pyelonephritis for adults; SPR206, a direct acting IV-administered agent to treat MDR Gram-negative bacterial infections in the hospital; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic for the treatment of non-tuberculous mycobacterial pulmonary disease.

