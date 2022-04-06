Spire Healthcare Group (LON:SPI) Earns Overweight Rating from Barclays

Spire Healthcare Group (LON:SPI – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities researchers at Barclays in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 310 ($4.07) target price on the stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 31.82% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SPI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Spire Healthcare Group from GBX 296 ($3.88) to GBX 347 ($4.55) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 240 ($3.15) price objective on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 246.14 ($3.23).

Get Spire Healthcare Group alerts:

Spire Healthcare Group stock opened at GBX 235.17 ($3.08) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 235.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 237.45. The company has a market capitalization of £943.32 million and a P/E ratio of -97.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.63, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.15. Spire Healthcare Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 164.93 ($2.16) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 270 ($3.54).

In other Spire Healthcare Group news, insider Ian Cheshire acquired 8,846 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 225 ($2.95) per share, with a total value of £19,903.50 ($26,102.95).

About Spire Healthcare Group (Get Rating)

Spire Healthcare Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates private hospitals and clinics in the United Kingdom. It offers various treatments in the areas of allergy and infectious diseases, blood tests, bones and joints, bowel treatments, breast screening, cancer investigations and treatments, cosmetic surgery, cyst removal, and dental surgery, as well as ear, nose, and throat treatments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Healthcare Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire Healthcare Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.