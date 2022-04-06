Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) Downgraded by Bank of America to Neutral

Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Rating) was downgraded by Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $18.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target points to a potential upside of 20.89% from the company’s previous close.

SRAD has been the topic of several other research reports. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Sportradar Group from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Sportradar Group from $28.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Sportradar Group from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Sportradar Group from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sportradar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.75.

Sportradar Group stock opened at $14.89 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.75. Sportradar Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.06 and a fifty-two week high of $28.22.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Sportradar Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Sportradar Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $80,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Sportradar Group in the 4th quarter worth about $196,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Sportradar Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Sportradar Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $243,000. 50.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sportradar Group AG focuses on operating as a holding company for Sportradar Holding AG that provides integrated sports data and technology platforms to the sports betting industry in the United Kingdom, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. The company offers mission-critical software, data, and content to sports leagues, betting operators, and media companies.

