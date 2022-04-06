SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SSAB Svenskt Stal AB engages in the provision of steel and construction solutions. The company’s operating segment consists of SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor and Ruukki Construction. SSAB Special Steels segment provides marketing and sales of SSAB’s quenched and tempered steels. SSAB EMEA segment pertains to Europe, the Middle East and Africa. SSAB Americas segment refers to North and Latin America. SSAB APAC segment consists of Asia, Australia and New Zealand. Tibnor segment is the distribution of steel and metals. Ruukki Construction is engaged in the sales and production of energy-efficient building and construction solutions. It’s also operates in the Automotive, Construction Machinery, Material Handling and Heavy Transport segment. SSAB Svenskt Stal AB is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. “

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on SSAB AB (publ) from SEK 49.80 to SEK 49.60 in a report on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SSAB AB (publ) presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.43.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SSAAY opened at $3.55 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.07. SSAB AB has a 12 month low of $2.28 and a 12 month high of $4.03.

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. SSAB AB (publ) had a return on equity of 22.31% and a net margin of 15.20%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SSAB AB will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

