St. James’s Place (OTCMKTS:STJPF) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

St. James’s Place (OTCMKTS:STJPF – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $1,767.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of St. James’s Place from an “equal weight” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,900.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,700 ($22.30) to GBX 1,600 ($20.98) in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,680.00 target price on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Monday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,736.75.

Shares of STJPF stock opened at $18.96 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.16 and a 200-day moving average of $20.54. St. James’s Place has a 12-month low of $15.54 and a 12-month high of $23.86.

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

