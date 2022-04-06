STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Staar Surgical Company has evolved to become a developer, manufacturer and global distributor of products used by ophthalmologists and other eye care professionals to improve or correct vision in patients suffering from refractive conditions, cataracts and glaucoma. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on STAA. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on STAAR Surgical from $150.00 to $97.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Benchmark raised STAAR Surgical from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on STAAR Surgical in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research raised STAAR Surgical from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $116.17.

Shares of STAA opened at $73.93 on Tuesday. STAAR Surgical has a twelve month low of $55.36 and a twelve month high of $163.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 150.88 and a beta of 0.99.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 10.63%. The company had revenue of $59.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that STAAR Surgical will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP James E. Francese sold 922 shares of STAAR Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total transaction of $68,799.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STAA. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,449 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,877 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,958 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,036,000 after purchasing an additional 4,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC raised its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 137.1% in the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 45,599 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,861,000 after acquiring an additional 26,367 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

STAAR Surgical Company Profile (Get Rating)

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

