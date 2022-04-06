Standard Chartered’s (STAN) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of Standard Chartered (LON:STAN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 610 ($8.00) target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 660 ($8.66) to GBX 610 ($8.00) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 610 ($8.00) to GBX 620 ($8.13) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 640 ($8.39) target price on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 599.86 ($7.87).

Standard Chartered stock opened at GBX 503.60 ($6.60) on Tuesday. Standard Chartered has a 1 year low of GBX 406.20 ($5.33) and a 1 year high of GBX 590 ($7.74). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 524.25 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 480.05. The company has a market cap of £15.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Standard Chartered’s previous dividend of $0.03. Standard Chartered’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.26%.

In other Standard Chartered news, insider Bill Winters sold 13,271 shares of Standard Chartered stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 483 ($6.33), for a total transaction of £64,098.93 ($84,064.17). Also, insider Andrew Nigel (Andy) Halford sold 14,120 shares of Standard Chartered stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 492 ($6.45), for a total value of £69,470.40 ($91,108.72). In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,608 shares of company stock worth $18,048,386.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments: Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; and Consumer, Private and Business Banking.

