Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Now Covered by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $165.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SWK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $237.00 to $170.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $209.00 to $195.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $222.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Stanley Black & Decker currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $189.55.

Shares of NYSE:SWK opened at $141.60 on Tuesday. Stanley Black & Decker has a twelve month low of $136.62 and a twelve month high of $225.00. The firm has a market cap of $23.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $156.18 and a 200-day moving average of $174.82.

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 10.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker will post 12.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.56%.

In other news, CAO Jocelyn Belisle sold 3,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.71, for a total value of $511,611.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Stephen Subasic sold 6,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.91, for a total value of $1,030,721.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 4.3% during the third quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 3,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 1,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. 86.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Storage segment, and Industrial segment.

