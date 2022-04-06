Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) Stock Price Down 2%

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Rating)’s share price was down 2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $29.74 and last traded at $29.76. Approximately 7,394 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,798,089 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.36.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SBLK shares. Pareto Securities lowered Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Star Bulk Carriers in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Star Bulk Carriers from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Star Bulk Carriers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on Star Bulk Carriers from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.20.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.89 and a 200-day moving average of $23.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Star Bulk Carriers ( NASDAQ:SBLK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The shipping company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.44. Star Bulk Carriers had a return on equity of 37.79% and a net margin of 47.67%. The firm had revenue of $499.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.10 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This is a boost from Star Bulk Carriers’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 29.11%. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 120.12%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Star Bulk Carriers during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers in the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in Star Bulk Carriers by 40.0% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.32% of the company’s stock.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of December 31, 2021, it had a fleet of 128 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 14.1 million deadweight tons, including 17 Newcastlemax, 24 Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 41 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 20 Ultramax, and 17 Supramax vessels.

