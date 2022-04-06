Star Diamond (TSE:DIAM) Trading Up 3.3%

Star Diamond Co. (TSE:DIAM – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 3.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.31 and last traded at C$0.31. 37,401 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 339,085 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$140.37 million and a P/E ratio of -19.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Star Diamond Company Profile (TSE:DIAM)

Star Diamond Corporation, a natural resource company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of diamonds in Canada. It holds 100% interest in the Star-Orion South Diamond project that is located in the Fort Ã la Corne area of central Saskatchewan; and 33% interest in the Buffalo Hills property located in central Alberta.

