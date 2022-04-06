Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Gap Down to $91.49

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $91.49, but opened at $89.65. Starbucks shares last traded at $87.72, with a volume of 73,768 shares.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Starbucks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $123.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Starbucks has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $96.76 billion, a PE ratio of 22.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.87.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The coffee company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 56.17% and a net margin of 14.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.83%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 141.4% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. 69.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

