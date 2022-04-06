State of Michigan Retirement System Boosts Stock Position in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,624 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Viasat were worth $830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. increased its position in Viasat by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 232,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Viasat by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 71,548 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,187,000 after purchasing an additional 8,271 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in Viasat by 117.2% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 206,174 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,183,000 after purchasing an additional 111,231 shares during the period. Lewis Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Viasat during the 4th quarter worth approximately $564,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in Viasat by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 7,551 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VSAT opened at $47.13 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.52 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.14. Viasat, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.13 and a twelve month high of $68.76.

Viasat ( NASDAQ:VSAT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $719.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $716.03 million. Viasat had a return on equity of 0.81% and a net margin of 0.78%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Viasat, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

VSAT has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Viasat in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Viasat in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Viasat from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Viasat from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.75.

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment, internet, and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and advanced software and communication infrastructure services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

