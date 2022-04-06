State of Michigan Retirement System Grows Holdings in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,020 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in GATX were worth $940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in GATX by 1.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,850 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in GATX by 30.1% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 552,985 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,525,000 after acquiring an additional 128,005 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in GATX by 19.7% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 30,686 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after acquiring an additional 5,046 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in GATX by 6.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,267 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in GATX by 222.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,674 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 12,199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Brian A. Kenney sold 36,223 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.97, for a total value of $4,490,565.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah A. Golden sold 21,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.29, for a total transaction of $2,228,260.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 115,683 shares of company stock worth $13,040,496 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Sidoti upgraded shares of GATX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GATX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GATX in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of GATX from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, GATX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.79.

GATX stock opened at $117.04 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 29.48 and a beta of 0.91. GATX Co. has a 1-year low of $84.50 and a 1-year high of $127.58.

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $321.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.73 million. GATX had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 9.19%. GATX’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. Research analysts forecast that GATX Co. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This is a positive change from GATX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. GATX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.39%.

GATX Corporation operates as railcar leasing company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. It leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

