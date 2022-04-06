State of Michigan Retirement System Has $1.13 Million Stake in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,109 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in RLI were worth $1,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RLI. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of RLI by 535.9% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 181,821 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,231,000 after buying an additional 153,229 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of RLI by 130.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 265,593 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,632,000 after buying an additional 150,343 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in RLI by 22.4% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 381,247 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,760,000 after purchasing an additional 69,877 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in RLI by 73.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 116,211 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,652,000 after purchasing an additional 49,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Port Capital LLC raised its position in RLI by 5.3% during the third quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 976,368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $97,900,000 after purchasing an additional 49,178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RLI opened at $110.83 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $104.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. RLI Corp. has a 52-week low of $96.22 and a 52-week high of $117.84.

RLI ( NYSE:RLI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.33. RLI had a net margin of 23.69% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The company had revenue of $275.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that RLI Corp. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. RLI’s dividend payout ratio is 16.37%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Compass Point upgraded shares of RLI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RLI in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RLI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of RLI from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RLI has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.40.

RLI Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Casualty, Property and Surety. The Casualty segment offers healthcare and transportation insurance. The Property segment consists of commercial fire, earthquake, difference in conditions, marine, facultative and treaty reinsurance, including crop and select personal lines policies, including pet insurance and homeowners reinsurance services.

