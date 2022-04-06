State of Michigan Retirement System Has $784,000 Stake in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 2.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 0.4% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 187,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,758,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 17.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 149,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,019,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 1.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 72,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. 84.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBRA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Sabra Health Care REIT from $19.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Sabra Health Care REIT from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Sabra Health Care REIT from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Sabra Health Care REIT from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sabra Health Care REIT currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.80.

SBRA opened at $14.04 on Wednesday. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.31 and a 12-month high of $19.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of -27.53 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.60.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.46). Sabra Health Care REIT had a negative net margin of 19.89% and a negative return on equity of 3.33%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.55%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is currently -235.29%.

Sabra Health Care REIT Profile

As of September 30, 2020, Sabra's investment portfolio included 425 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 287 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 64 Senior Housing communities (ÂSenior Housing – LeasedÂ), (iii) 47 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (ÂSenior Housing – ManagedÂ) and (iv) 27 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a direct financing lease, 19 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 17 other loans), six preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 158 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

