State of Michigan Retirement System Has $886,000 Stock Position in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Progyny were worth $886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Progyny by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,787,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272,422 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Progyny by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,920,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,534,000 after purchasing an additional 900,432 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Progyny by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,798,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,725,000 after purchasing an additional 513,460 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Progyny by 53.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,630,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,322,000 after purchasing an additional 569,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Progyny by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,135,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,570,000 after purchasing an additional 255,119 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PGNY stock opened at $48.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.25 and a 200-day moving average of $50.05. The company has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.83, a P/E/G ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 1.90. Progyny, Inc. has a one year low of $32.86 and a one year high of $68.32.

Progyny ( NASDAQ:PGNY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $127.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.87 million. Progyny had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PGNY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Progyny from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Progyny from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Progyny has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.43.

In related news, CEO Peter Anevski sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $25,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.52, for a total transaction of $387,511.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 560,356 shares of company stock valued at $23,765,412. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

