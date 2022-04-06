State of Michigan Retirement System Has $992,000 Position in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM)

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in PNM Resources were worth $992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in shares of PNM Resources by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 583,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,856,000 after buying an additional 84,206 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of PNM Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd grew its position in shares of PNM Resources by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd now owns 188,643 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,334,000 after buying an additional 51,593 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of PNM Resources by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,384 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 5,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC grew its position in shares of PNM Resources by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 2,847,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $140,908,000 after buying an additional 55,514 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

Get PNM Resources alerts:

PNM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on PNM Resources from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded PNM Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PNM Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on PNM Resources from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.33.

Shares of NYSE:PNM opened at $47.52 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.96. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.93, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.49. PNM Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.84 and a 52-week high of $50.11.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 11.24%. On average, equities analysts forecast that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a $0.347 dividend. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.23%.

PNM Resources Profile (Get Rating)

PNM Resources, Inc operates as an investor-owned holding company, which provides electricity and electric services in New Mexico and Texas. It operates through the following segments: Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP), and Corporate and Other. The PNM segment includes the retail electric utility operations of the company.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PNM Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNM Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.