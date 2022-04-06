State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Boosts Stock Holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $9,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barings LLC grew its position in CF Industries by 4.0% in the third quarter. Barings LLC now owns 160,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,945,000 after acquiring an additional 6,212 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CF Industries by 4.9% in the third quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 184,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,308,000 after acquiring an additional 8,601 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of CF Industries by 17.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 38,344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 5,585 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in CF Industries by 12.5% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 166,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,311,000 after buying an additional 18,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Creek Advisors LLC raised its stake in CF Industries by 38.1% in the third quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC now owns 46,853 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after buying an additional 12,920 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CF Industries stock opened at $102.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.49 billion, a PE ratio of 24.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.81. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.19 and a 1 year high of $109.80.

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.30. CF Industries had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 15.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.24%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on CF Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $68.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of CF Industries from $91.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded CF Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of CF Industries from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.84.

In other news, CEO W Anthony Will sold 1,098,645 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.27, for a total value of $88,188,234.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard A. Hoker sold 4,085 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.93, for a total transaction of $383,704.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,360,353 shares of company stock valued at $109,647,792. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

