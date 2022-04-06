State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Buys 6,424 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 179,147 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,424 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $8,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. First Command Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Hormel Foods during the third quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Hormel Foods during the fourth quarter valued at about $129,000. 41.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 5,000 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total value of $257,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Gary Jamison sold 8,000 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.30, for a total value of $402,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,676 shares of company stock valued at $2,793,495. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HRL. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.86.

Shares of Hormel Foods stock opened at $52.27 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.19. Hormel Foods Co. has a 12 month low of $40.48 and a 12 month high of $53.19.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 7.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.54%.

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

