State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Grows Stake in Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,090 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.71% of Community Healthcare Trust worth $8,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 284.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Community Healthcare Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 68.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Community Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. B. Riley dropped their target price on Community Healthcare Trust from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Community Healthcare Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Community Healthcare Trust stock opened at $41.94 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.27. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $39.42 and a fifty-two week high of $52.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.77, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.57.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). Community Healthcare Trust had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 4.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.438 dividend. This is an increase from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. Community Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is 203.49%.

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $667.3 million in 131 real estate properties as of September 30, 2020, located in 33 states, totaling approximately 2.8 million square feet.

