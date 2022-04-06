State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 1,191 Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,191 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.05% of FLEETCOR Technologies worth $9,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FLT. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 73.2% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 628.6% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 102 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 73.5% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 144 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. 91.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FLT opened at $256.50 on Wednesday. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.78 and a 1 year high of $295.36. The company has a market cap of $19.98 billion, a PE ratio of 25.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $238.22 and its 200 day moving average is $239.64.

FLEETCOR Technologies ( NYSE:FLT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.14. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 29.63%. The firm had revenue of $802.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 14.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FLT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on FLEETCOR Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on FLEETCOR Technologies in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $294.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $304.00 to $306.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $301.13.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

