State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 542 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,125 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 542 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $10,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SSNC. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the third quarter worth $32,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. 96.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on SS&C Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.89.

NASDAQ SSNC opened at $74.05 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.09. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.15 and a twelve month high of $84.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $18.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.77 and a beta of 1.55.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 21.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.76%.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

