State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Trims Holdings in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 169,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,337 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.11% of Apartment Income REIT worth $9,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Apartment Income REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Apartment Income REIT during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Apartment Income REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Apartment Income REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in Apartment Income REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $216,000. Institutional investors own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Apartment Income REIT alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on AIRC shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Apartment Income REIT from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Apartment Income REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Mizuho cut their price objective on Apartment Income REIT from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Apartment Income REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised Apartment Income REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.33.

In other Apartment Income REIT news, Director Ann Sperling acquired 758 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $52.67 per share, with a total value of $39,923.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Paul Beldin sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total value of $766,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders bought 3,258 shares of company stock worth $170,544 and sold 41,500 shares worth $2,184,830. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AIRC opened at $53.21 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.35. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 52 week low of $41.90 and a 52 week high of $55.53. The stock has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 1.04.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were given a $0.45 dividend. This is a boost from Apartment Income REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. Apartment Income REIT’s payout ratio is currently 62.72%.

Apartment Income REIT Profile (Get Rating)

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.