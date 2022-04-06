Stephen K. Brannan Sells 7,728 Shares of Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) Stock

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 7,728 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.45, for a total transaction of $992,661.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ KRTX opened at $138.03 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $111.54. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.00 and a beta of 1.98. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.77 and a 52-week high of $161.98.
Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.52) by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $36.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.89) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.6 earnings per share for the current year.
KRTX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $182.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Karuna Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.17.
Karuna Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of dementia-related psychosis.
