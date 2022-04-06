Stephen K. Brannan Sells 7,728 Shares of Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) Stock

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 7,728 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.45, for a total transaction of $992,661.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ KRTX opened at $138.03 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $111.54. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.00 and a beta of 1.98. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.77 and a 52-week high of $161.98.

Get Karuna Therapeutics alerts:

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.52) by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $36.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.89) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 364.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 137.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. 93.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KRTX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $182.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Karuna Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.17.

Karuna Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of dementia-related psychosis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Karuna Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karuna Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.