Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on SRCL. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Stericycle from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Stericycle from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Stericycle currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $67.00.

SRCL stock opened at $58.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of -187.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.70 and a 200-day moving average of $60.74. Stericycle has a 12-month low of $53.25 and a 12-month high of $79.97.

Stericycle ( NASDAQ:SRCL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $657.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.25 million. Stericycle had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a positive return on equity of 8.26%. Stericycle’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Stericycle will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stericycle during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Stericycle during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stericycle by 1,369.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 573 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Stericycle during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new position in shares of Stericycle during the third quarter valued at about $52,000. 97.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including sharps disposable and management solutions; pharmaceutical waste services; hazardous waste disposal; maritime waste services, such as seaport and airport waste; and compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

