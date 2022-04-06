Stifel Nicolaus Increases Whitecap Resources (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) Price Target to C$14.25

Whitecap Resources (OTCMKTS:SPGYF – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Stifel Nicolaus from C$13.25 to C$14.25 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SPGYF. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Desjardins raised their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$9.00 to C$9.25 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.50.

Get Whitecap Resources alerts:

OTCMKTS SPGYF opened at $8.28 on Tuesday. Whitecap Resources has a fifty-two week low of $3.64 and a fifty-two week high of $8.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.49.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.0235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Whitecap Resources’s previous dividend of $0.02. This represents a yield of 3.4%.

Whitecap Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Whitecap Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It focuses on the Boundary Lake, Valhalla, West Central Alberta, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. The company was founded by Grant B. Fagerheim on June 3, 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Whitecap Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitecap Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.