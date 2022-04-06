StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cellectar Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLRB opened at $0.66 on Friday. Cellectar Biosciences has a 12 month low of $0.44 and a 12 month high of $1.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.71. The firm has a market cap of $40.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 1.58.

Cellectar Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CLRB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. Equities analysts predict that Cellectar Biosciences will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLRB. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Cellectar Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $176,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 5,740.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 129,603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 127,384 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Cellectar Biosciences by 64.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cellectar Biosciences by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 441,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 44,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cellectar Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $132,000. 21.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cellectar Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cellectar BioSciences, Inc engages in the development of phospholipid drug conjugates (PDCs) for the treatment and imaging of cancer. Its portfolio includes CLR 131, which seeks to treat relapse or refractory multiple myeloma, CLR 125, which intends to treat micro metastatic disease, CLR 124 which could detects tumors and metastases in a broad range of cancers and CLR 1502, a cancer-targeting near-infrared-fluorophore optical imaging PDC for intraoperative tumor and tumor margin illumination.

