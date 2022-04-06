StockNews.com Begins Coverage on GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
Shares of GSIT opened at $3.83 on Friday. GSI Technology has a 52-week low of $3.75 and a 52-week high of $7.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.82. The stock has a market cap of $93.77 million, a PE ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 0.70.
GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. GSI Technology had a negative return on equity of 25.71% and a negative net margin of 56.71%. The business had revenue of $8.07 million for the quarter.
About GSI Technology (Get Rating)
GSI Technology, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of memory products primarily for the networking, and telecommunications markets. Its product includes Static Random Access Memory, or SRAM, which incorporated in networking and telecommunications equipment, such as routers, switches, wide area network infrastructure equipment, wireless base stations and network access equipment.
