StockNews.com Begins Coverage on GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Shares of GSIT opened at $3.83 on Friday. GSI Technology has a 52-week low of $3.75 and a 52-week high of $7.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.82. The stock has a market cap of $93.77 million, a PE ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 0.70.

Get GSI Technology alerts:

GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. GSI Technology had a negative return on equity of 25.71% and a negative net margin of 56.71%. The business had revenue of $8.07 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of GSI Technology by 265.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 22,036 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of GSI Technology by 186.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 29,259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 19,032 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GSI Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $916,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of GSI Technology by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 171,930 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 4,753 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GSI Technology by 79.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 86,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 38,413 shares during the period. 24.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About GSI Technology (Get Rating)

GSI Technology, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of memory products primarily for the networking, and telecommunications markets. Its product includes Static Random Access Memory, or SRAM, which incorporated in networking and telecommunications equipment, such as routers, switches, wide area network infrastructure equipment, wireless base stations and network access equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GSI Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSI Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.