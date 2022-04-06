StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kamada from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Get Kamada alerts:

Kamada stock opened at $5.68 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market cap of $252.87 million, a PE ratio of -113.58 and a beta of 1.04. Kamada has a fifty-two week low of $5.11 and a fifty-two week high of $6.96.

Kamada ( NASDAQ:KMDA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $31.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.24 million. Kamada had a negative net margin of 2.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.91%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kamada will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KMDA. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kamada by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,878 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kamada by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 39,863 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 3,068 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Kamada by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 52,003 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Kamada by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 454,137 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,988,000 after purchasing an additional 6,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Kamada during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. 20.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kamada (Get Rating)

Kamada Ltd. engages in the development and production of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Proprietary Products and Distribution. The Proprietary Products segment covers the development, manufacture, and sale of plasma-derived protein therapeutics products. The Distribution segment covers the supply of plasma-based products for clinical use.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kamada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kamada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.