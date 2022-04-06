StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TENX opened at $0.78 on Friday. Tenax Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $2.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.66 million, a PE ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 2.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.07.

Get Tenax Therapeutics alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TENX. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Tenax Therapeutics by 103.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,671 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 17,647 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Tenax Therapeutics by 1,932,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,650 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 38,648 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tenax Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Tenax Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $296,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.69% of the company’s stock.

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing products for cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases in the United States and Canada. The company develops levosimendan, which completed a phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with pulmonary hypertension associated with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction; and Imatinib, a tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tenax Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenax Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.