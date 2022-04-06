StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TBNK. TheStreet cut Territorial Bancorp from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Territorial Bancorp from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th.

Shares of TBNK stock opened at $23.78 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.79. Territorial Bancorp has a 52-week low of $23.67 and a 52-week high of $27.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.53 million, a P/E ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 0.46.

Territorial Bancorp ( NASDAQ:TBNK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. Territorial Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 26.10%. The business had revenue of $15.16 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Territorial Bancorp will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Territorial Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 48.17%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Territorial Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $330,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 15.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Territorial Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $460,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Territorial Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $492,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in Territorial Bancorp by 85.3% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 24,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 11,099 shares in the last quarter. 54.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Territorial Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Territorial Savings Bank, which provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Hawaii. Its business consists primarily of accepting deposits from the general public and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations and borrowings, in one- to four-family residential mortgage loans and investment securities.

