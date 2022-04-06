StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Willamette Valley Vineyards stock opened at $9.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $47.47 million, a P/E ratio of 50.37 and a beta of 0.93. Willamette Valley Vineyards has a fifty-two week low of $8.53 and a fifty-two week high of $17.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 3.05.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WVVI. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Willamette Valley Vineyards by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 167,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 38,429 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC bought a new position in Willamette Valley Vineyards in the third quarter valued at $291,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Willamette Valley Vineyards in the second quarter valued at $185,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Willamette Valley Vineyards in the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Willamette Valley Vineyards by 65.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 5,131 shares during the last quarter. 12.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc engages in the production and sale of premium, super premium and ultra premium varietal wines. It operates through the Direct Sales and Distributor Sales segments. The Direct Sales segment includes retail sales made without use of an intermediary. The Distributor Sales segment involves the sales through third party where prices are given at a wholesale rate The company was founded by James W.

