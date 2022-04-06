StockNews.com Downgrades Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Saturday morning.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CLLS. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Cellectis from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird reissued a hold rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Cellectis in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. JMP Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of Cellectis in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cellectis from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLLS opened at $4.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.57 and a quick ratio of 4.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.41 million, a PE ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 2.25. Cellectis has a 1 year low of $3.43 and a 1 year high of $20.84.

Cellectis ( NASDAQ:CLLS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.37. Cellectis had a negative return on equity of 41.88% and a negative net margin of 170.26%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.95) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Cellectis will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLLS. Long Focus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cellectis in the 4th quarter valued at $9,390,000. 683 Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cellectis by 488.7% in the 4th quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 352,638 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after buying an additional 292,738 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Cellectis by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,592,054 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,927,000 after buying an additional 252,718 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cellectis in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,212,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Cellectis by 55.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 337,201 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after buying an additional 120,369 shares during the period. 39.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501 and ALLO-501A to treat relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and follicular lymphoma; ALLO-316 for the treatment of Renal Cell Carcinoma; UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and UCART22 to treat B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

