StockNews.com Downgrades North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) to Buy

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA – Get Rating) (TSE:NOA) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on NOA. Zacks Investment Research raised North American Construction Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. TheStreet raised North American Construction Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. TD Securities raised North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, CIBC began coverage on North American Construction Group in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

Shares of NOA opened at $14.60 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.92 and a 200 day moving average of $15.05. North American Construction Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.56 and a fifty-two week high of $17.79. The firm has a market cap of $415.44 million, a P/E ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.91.

North American Construction Group ( NYSE:NOA Get Rating ) (TSE:NOA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. North American Construction Group had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 7.81%. The company had revenue of $143.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that North American Construction Group will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of North American Construction Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $173,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in North American Construction Group by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,661 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in North American Construction Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in North American Construction Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in North American Construction Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.62% of the company’s stock.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides equipment maintenance, and mining and heavy construction services in Canada, the United States, and Australia. The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

