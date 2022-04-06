StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised First Savings Financial Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th.

NASDAQ FSFG opened at $24.96 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.71. The company has a market cap of $178.96 million, a PE ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.93. First Savings Financial Group has a 1-year low of $21.67 and a 1-year high of $29.98.

First Savings Financial Group ( NASDAQ:FSFG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $30.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.20 million. First Savings Financial Group had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 13.39%. As a group, analysts expect that First Savings Financial Group will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. This is a positive change from First Savings Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. First Savings Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 15.60%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 365.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 759 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,052 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 820 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 1,239.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.05% of the company’s stock.

First Savings Financial Group Company Profile

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as a savings and loans holding company for First Savings Bank FSB, a federally chartered savings bank. The firm operates as a community-oriented financial institution offering traditional financial services to consumers and businesses in its primary market area.

