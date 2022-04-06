StockNews.com Lowers Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $124.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Universal Health Services from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $141.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Universal Health Services from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Sunday, February 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $162.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $154.58.

Shares of NYSE:UHS opened at $139.24 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $141.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.05. Universal Health Services has a one year low of $116.23 and a one year high of $165.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The health services provider reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Universal Health Services will post 12.36 EPS for the current year.

Universal Health Services announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 24th that permits the company to buyback $1.40 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the health services provider to buy up to 12.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is currently 6.77%.

In other news, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total value of $41,786.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 1,307 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total transaction of $199,971.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Universal Health Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Universal Health Services by 119.1% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,930 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.00% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

