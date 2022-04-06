Strix Group Plc (LON:KETL) Insider Richard Sells Purchases 9,894 Shares of Stock

Strix Group Plc (LON:KETL – Get Rating) insider Richard Sells purchased 9,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 202 ($2.65) per share, with a total value of £19,985.88 ($26,210.99).

Shares of KETL stock opened at GBX 207.50 ($2.72) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 330.33. Strix Group Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 191.20 ($2.51) and a 52-week high of GBX 390 ($5.11). The stock has a market capitalization of £428.84 million and a P/E ratio of 17.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 235.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a GBX 5.60 ($0.07) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This is an increase from Strix Group’s previous dividend of $2.75. Strix Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.69%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on KETL shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Strix Group from GBX 375 ($4.92) to GBX 300 ($3.93) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 460 ($6.03) price target on shares of Strix Group in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Strix Group in a report on Friday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 376 ($4.93).

Strix Group Plc designs, manufactures, and supplies kettle safety controls, and other components and devices worldwide. The company offers thermostatic controls, cordless interfaces, water jugs, and filters. It also provides water heating and temperature control, steam management, and water filtration devices.

