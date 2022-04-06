Strix Group Plc (LON:KETL) Insider Richard Sells Purchases 9,894 Shares of Stock

Strix Group Plc (LON:KETL – Get Rating) insider Richard Sells purchased 9,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 202 ($2.65) per share, with a total value of £19,985.88 ($26,210.99).
Shares of KETL stock opened at GBX 207.50 ($2.72) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 330.33. Strix Group Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 191.20 ($2.51) and a 52-week high of GBX 390 ($5.11). The stock has a market capitalization of £428.84 million and a P/E ratio of 17.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 235.73.
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a GBX 5.60 ($0.07) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This is an increase from Strix Group’s previous dividend of $2.75. Strix Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.69%.
Strix Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Strix Group Plc designs, manufactures, and supplies kettle safety controls, and other components and devices worldwide. The company offers thermostatic controls, cordless interfaces, water jugs, and filters. It also provides water heating and temperature control, steam management, and water filtration devices.
