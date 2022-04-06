Strs Ohio Acquires 23,500 Shares of Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET)

Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET – Get Rating) by 3,916.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,500 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Covetrus were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Covetrus by 1.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,319,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,633,000 after acquiring an additional 145,888 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Covetrus by 32.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,026,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,897,000 after purchasing an additional 737,910 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Covetrus by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,156,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,070,000 after purchasing an additional 275,983 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Covetrus by 0.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,811,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,867,000 after purchasing an additional 15,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Covetrus by 11.6% during the third quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,623,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,450,000 after purchasing an additional 168,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.48% of the company’s stock.

Covetrus stock opened at $16.59 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.54 and a beta of 2.00. Covetrus, Inc. has a one year low of $15.56 and a one year high of $31.24.

Covetrus ( NASDAQ:CVET Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Covetrus had a positive return on equity of 1.63% and a negative net margin of 1.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Covetrus, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Covetrus from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Covetrus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.17.

Covetrus Company Profile (Get Rating)

Covetrus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an animal-health technology and services company. It engages in the sale of animal-health consumable products, including proprietary and Covetrus branded products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, parasiticides, and vitamins and supplements to wholesale and retail customers.

