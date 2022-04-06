Strs Ohio Boosts Holdings in Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL)

Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL – Get Rating) by 484.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,366 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,566 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Postal Realty Trust were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PSTL. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Postal Realty Trust by 129.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Postal Realty Trust by 11.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 65,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after buying an additional 6,542 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Postal Realty Trust by 15.6% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 55,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after buying an additional 7,535 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Postal Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $333,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Postal Realty Trust by 5.8% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 53,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,923 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Postal Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Aegis assumed coverage on shares of Postal Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Postal Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Postal Realty Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Postal Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.60.

PSTL stock opened at $17.08 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 3.19. Postal Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.38 and a 12 month high of $21.27. The company has a market capitalization of $320.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.60.

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.18). Postal Realty Trust had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 1.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Postal Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a $0.2275 dividend. This is a positive change from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. Postal Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 827.35%.

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,000 properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.

