Strs Ohio Buys 7,100 Shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO)

Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Two Harbors Investment were worth $462,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Natixis bought a new stake in Two Harbors Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,285,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 6,153,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,016,000 after purchasing an additional 670,196 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,993,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,655,000 after purchasing an additional 528,592 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,400,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,557,000 after purchasing an additional 510,257 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 80.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,137,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,210,000 after purchasing an additional 508,717 shares during the period. 69.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Two Harbors Investment alerts:

TWO stock opened at $5.23 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 1.71. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a 1 year low of $4.76 and a 1 year high of $8.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Two Harbors Investment ( NYSE:TWO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Two Harbors Investment had a net margin of 111.05% and a return on equity of 15.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Two Harbors Investment Corp. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 174.36%.

In other Two Harbors Investment news, General Counsel Rebecca B. Sandberg sold 18,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.68, for a total transaction of $103,199.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mary Kathryn Riskey sold 13,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.69, for a total transaction of $79,648.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,847 shares of company stock valued at $278,091. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TWO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $6.00 to $5.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Two Harbors Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.01.

Two Harbors Investment Company Profile (Get Rating)

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Two Harbors Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Two Harbors Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.