Strs Ohio Decreases Holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Strs Ohio cut its stake in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 46.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,419 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,637 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Hologic were worth $414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hologic by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,245 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Hologic by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,401 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hologic by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,119 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. increased its stake in shares of Hologic by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,504 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in shares of Hologic by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 2,038 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

HOLX opened at $77.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.99. Hologic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.10 and a 52 week high of $81.04. The company has a market capitalization of $19.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.97. Hologic had a net margin of 31.23% and a return on equity of 48.46%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Sean S. Daugherty sold 2,179 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.14, for a total value of $155,014.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hologic in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Hologic from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James cut their price target on Hologic from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Hologic from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.78.

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

