Strs Ohio Has $388,000 Stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR)

Strs Ohio increased its position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR – Get Rating) by 632.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,142 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65,742 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned 0.12% of Braemar Hotels & Resorts worth $388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHR. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,682,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 4.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,640,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,605,000 after buying an additional 453,404 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 632.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 394,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after buying an additional 340,845 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 110.0% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 214,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 112,250 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 12.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 963,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,672,000 after buying an additional 103,558 shares during the period. 70.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Deric S. Eubanks sold 31,241 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.66, for a total value of $176,824.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Mark Nunneley bought 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.50 per share, for a total transaction of $202,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $5.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $388.83 million, a PE ratio of -7.35 and a beta of 2.64. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $4.18 and a 52-week high of $7.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 3.30.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Braemar Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is -4.94%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Braemar Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.44.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

