Strs Ohio Has $455,000 Stake in Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR)

Strs Ohio trimmed its holdings in Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR – Get Rating) by 27.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,200 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned 0.07% of Select Energy Services worth $455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Select Energy Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Select Energy Services by 25.2% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Select Energy Services by 66.6% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 5,675 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Select Energy Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in Select Energy Services by 17.1% during the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 18,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Select Energy Services stock opened at $8.39 on Wednesday. Select Energy Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.37 and a twelve month high of $10.43. The company has a market capitalization of $907.14 million, a PE ratio of -16.78 and a beta of 2.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.22.

Several research analysts have commented on WTTR shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Select Energy Services from $8.25 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Select Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and gas industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Oilfield Chemicals. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water transfer, flow back and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various on-site rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

