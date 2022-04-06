Strs Ohio Has $491,000 Stock Position in ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI)

Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in ChemoCentryx were worth $491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx during the third quarter worth $44,033,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 58.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,053,324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,012,000 after purchasing an additional 387,311 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 4.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 935,419 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,995,000 after purchasing an additional 36,681 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 388,061 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,197,000 after purchasing an additional 35,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ChemoCentryx in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,601,000. 70.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CCXI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ChemoCentryx in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of ChemoCentryx in a report on Friday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.43.

Shares of NASDAQ CCXI opened at $24.74 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. ChemoCentryx, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.53 and a 12 month high of $50.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.63 and a 200-day moving average of $30.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.09 and a beta of 1.82.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 million. ChemoCentryx had a negative return on equity of 40.75% and a negative net margin of 408.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.43) earnings per share. Analysts predict that ChemoCentryx, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. It offers TAVNEOS (avacopan), an orally administered selective C5aR inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with severe active anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic autoantibody-associated vasculitis.

