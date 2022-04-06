Strs Ohio Makes New $335,000 Investment in Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH)

Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 22,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.07% of Duluth as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Duluth in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Duluth by 360.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Duluth by 318.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,203 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Duluth by 261.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 4,022 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duluth by 189.2% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 6,255 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DLTH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Duluth in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Duluth from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Duluth from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Shares of Duluth stock opened at $12.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.71 and a 200 day moving average of $14.49. Duluth Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $11.92 and a 12 month high of $20.78. The firm has a market cap of $369.32 million, a PE ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. Duluth had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 4.25%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Duluth Holdings Inc will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duluth Company Profile (Get Rating)

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

