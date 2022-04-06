Strs Ohio Purchases 8,200 Shares of eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN)

Strs Ohio grew its position in eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 47,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in eGain were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGAN. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of eGain by 95.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,688 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of eGain by 462.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 4,285 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eGain in the 2nd quarter worth $116,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eGain in the 3rd quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of eGain by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,052 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the period. 49.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EGAN. Zacks Investment Research cut eGain from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on eGain in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, eGain currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

In other news, Director Russell Christine sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.21, for a total value of $244,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 33.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EGAN stock opened at $11.61 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $365.65 million, a PE ratio of 129.01 and a beta of 0.35. eGain Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.50 and a fifty-two week high of $13.70.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $23.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.92 million. eGain had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 6.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that eGain Co. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

eGain Corp. engages in the development, licensing, implementation, and support of customer service infrastructure software solutions. Its solutions include financial services, insurance, retail, travel and hospitality, ecommerce, helpdesks, and marketing. The company was founded by Ashutosh Roy and Gunjan Sinha in September 1997 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

