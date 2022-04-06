Strs Ohio Sells 15,100 Shares of GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO)

Strs Ohio cut its position in shares of GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Rating) by 26.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,100 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in GoPro were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of GoPro by 13.6% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 143,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 17,084 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of GoPro by 63.1% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 90,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 34,899 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of GoPro by 3.5% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 343,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after purchasing an additional 11,719 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in GoPro by 2,254.3% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 766,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,174,000 after acquiring an additional 733,867 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in GoPro by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 119,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 4,230 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.61% of the company’s stock.

Get GoPro alerts:

Shares of GPRO stock opened at $8.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.46 and its 200-day moving average is $9.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.15. GoPro, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.37 and a 52 week high of $13.39.

GoPro ( NASDAQ:GPRO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $391.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.15 million. GoPro had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 31.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that GoPro, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP S Aimee Lapic sold 4,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total transaction of $50,149.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas Woodman sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.47, for a total value of $1,694,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 241,998 shares of company stock worth $2,041,445 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 20.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on GoPro in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush upgraded GoPro from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $11.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on GoPro in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, GoPro presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.88.

GoPro Company Profile (Get Rating)

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, mountable and wearable accessories, and subscription services and software in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud connected HERO10 Black, HERO9 Black, and HERO8 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro, a subscription service that includes full access to the Quik app, cloud storage supporting source video and photo quality, camera replacement, and damage protection; Quik subscription provides access to editing tools, which allows users to edit photos, videos, and create cinematic stories; and Quik app, a mobile app that enable users to get their favorite photos and videos with footage from any phone or camera.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GoPro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoPro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.